Kishtwar resident arrested for harbouring militants: NIA

The NIA has arrested a Kishtwar resident identified as Taraq Hussain Giri s/o Ghulam Hassan Giri r/o Pochhaan Kishtwar for allegedly harbouring militants and providing them logistics.

“The case was initially registered as FIR no. 31/2019 of Kishtwar Police Station on 08.03.2019 under sections 392 RPC, sections 7, 25 & 30 of Arms Act and sections 16,18 20 &23 of UA(P)Act relating to snatching of service weapon from escort incharge of DM, Kishtwar.”

NIA re-registered the case as RC-08/2019/NIA/JMU on 02.11.2019 and took over the investigation.

“The accused Taraq Hussain Giri was arrested for harbouring and providing logistical support to HM militants Osama Bin Javed and Haroon Abbas Wani in the second week of March, 2019 after the militants snatched the service rifle from the escort incharge,” the agency said.

The accused was produced before the Special NIA Court Jammu and taken on police remand for five days.