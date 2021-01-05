KU, CUS, JKBOSE postpone today's exams

The JK Board of School Education (BOSE), the Kashmir University and the Cluster University Srinagar postponed the exams scheduled on Wednesday, in view of the inclement weather in Valley.

Controller Examinations KU, Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said the UG 1st year examination scheduled to be held on 6 January (Wednesday) stands postponed.

He said the examinations of BDS Final (Community Dentistry) and UG 6th semester, which were scheduled to be held on 7 January (Thursday) were also postponed. “New dates for the deferred examinations will be notified later on,” he said in a statement.

The CUS also postponed all undergraduate, Integrated, Professional, and Honours examinations on January 6. “New dates in this regard will be notified later,” controller examination CUS, Prof. Mir Khurshid Ahmad said.

The JKBOSE also postponed the class 11th exam scheduled on 6 January. “Due to inclement weather across Kashmir division, the examination of class 11th Annual Regular, Kashmir Division scheduled on 06.01.21 stands postponed,” Joint Secretary (Examination) JKBOSE, Kashmir Division said. “Fresh dates for the deferred exams will be notified separately,” he said, in a statement.