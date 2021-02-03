LG's Mulaqaat proves helpful to address grievances

Lt Governor’s Mulaqaat, a monthly event has proved helpful in timely redressal of the public complaints, officials said. Under the programme, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha listens to the grievances of the randomly selected people through government’s newly launched Grievances Portal (JK-IGRAMS).

The portal has become famous for its effectiveness in redressal of complaints even in certain complaints which were pending since years, officials said.

A senior official said the disposal of grievances has jumped from mere 34 percent in September 2020, to nearly 75 percent in January 2021. “A widow from Srinagar was handed over her plot after 10 years of struggle. The Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) handed over the plot to her following directions from the Lt Governor,” the top ranking official told Greater Kashmir.

The official said: “The plot was identified 8 years back, but the formalities took such a long delay.”

Pertinently, the authorities in 2010 had dismantled a donga (boat) belonging to the victim women on the “pretext” of beautification of the river Jhelum. Then the government had promised plots for residential purposes to over a dozen families (donga-boat owners) in 2010.

Similarly, during pandemic covid-19 in April, health department Bandipora got some ambulances repaired urgently from Maruati dealer at Bandipora and a payment of Rs 1,02,515 was pending since April and the company deducted the amount from salary of the complainant being employee of the company.

“Full payment to the complainant was made after being heard by Lt Governor in the Mulaqaat-III,” a senior official said.

So far, the Lt Governor has held three sittings of Mulaqaat in which he has interacted with more than 60 persons from all parts of the Union Territory.