Lockdown announcements made across Kashmir

The authorities on Thursday evening made lockdown announcements through public address systems across Kashmir, urging people to stay indoors.

The announcements were being made by police vehicles fitted with public address systems.

“Announcements were made in all towns of Kashmir,” a senior police official told the Greater Kashmir. “People are cooperating.”

He said that they urged the people to stay at home during these testing times so that “curve is flattened.” He informed lockdown restrictions have been imposed across Kashmir.

In Kashmir, the officer said that drones will be playing out recorded messages requesting people to cooperate and stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To contain the spread of the virus, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Wednesday said that there will be a complete lockdown in 11 districts of the Union Territory from 7 p.m. on Thursday till 7 a.m. on Monday.

Separate orders were issued under the Disaster Management Act by the District Magistrates of Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Pulwama, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur in this regard.

However, essential services have been exempted from the lockdown. The Covid situation has worsened in J&K during the last one week with both the numbers of new cases and deaths registering a steep rise.

Corona curfew in 9 districts from this evening

A day after announcing 84-hour lockdown in 11 districts, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday announced Corona curfew in the remaining nine districts from Friday evening to Monday morning.

The Department of Information and Public Relations in a tweet said, “Remaining 9 districts will go under Corona Curfew from tomorrow i.e., 30/4/21 (Friday) evening (7 pm) till Monday morning (7 am).”

The districts are Bandipora, Doda, Kishtwar, Kupwara, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Samba, Shopian.

To address the fast worsening Covid-19 situation in J&K, authorities on Wednesday announced that there will be complete lockdown in 11 districts of the Union Territory from 7 p.m. on Thursday till 7 a.m. on Monday.

Separate orders issued under the Disaster Management Act by the District Magistrates of Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Pulwama, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur said there would be complete lockdown in these districts from Thursday 7 p.m. till Monday 7 a.m.