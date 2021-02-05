Lt Governor interacts with R-Day contingent of J&K, Ladakh NCC cadets

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today interacted with NCC cadets from J&K and Ladakh who participated in the R-Day parade at New Delhi.

Sinha congratulated the cadets who represented the UTs of J&K and Ladakh, and lauded their commitment and their training instructors who despite COVID did so well at training.

Terming the NCC cadets as “the brand ambassadors of Unity, Discipline, Culture & Heritage”, the Lt Governor called upon the youth of J&K to join the organizations like National Cadet Corps (NCC) which inculcate discipline and the spirit of amity and harmony, an official handout said.

He stressed upon the need to step up the efforts on the part of NCC Directorate of J&K and Ladakh and Education Department to engage more youth in NCC activities, with special focus on rural areas.

The Lt Governor expressed delight that this year, J&K and Ladakh Directorate received awards from “Raksha Mantri and Raksha Rajya Mantri, besides DG Commendation”.

He advised the cadets “to make the most of the learning gained from the experience and wished them high success in their future endeavours,” the statement said.

Cadet Iqra Fayaz from Anantnag shared her experience and learning during her time in the Republic Day camp.

Similarly, Cadet Aman Singh expressed his pleasure for getting the golden chance after a strict screening and selection process to become a part of the J&K and Ladakh contingent for the Republic Day parade.

Cultural team of the NCC contingent recited a song with the words “NCC ka naara –AatmaNirbhar Bharat Hamara”, penned down by an NCC Cadet.

The interaction concluded with the group pictures of Lt Governor with the Cadets.

Bishwajit Kumar Singh, Secretary, School Education Department; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department; Brig. N R Babu, Officiating ADG, NCC JK&L Directorate; Col. P Bhaumik, Contingent Commander and CO, 1 J&K Girls Bn; ANO; officers and Instructors were present on the occasion.