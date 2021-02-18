MeT predicts wet spell during next week

The Meteorological Department has predicted a wet spell in J&K and Ladakh between February 22 and 27.

As per its latest forecast, a western disturbance is likely to affect J&K and Ladakh during February 22 evening to February 27. “During this period, light to moderate rain/snowfall is likely mainly on 22nd (night), 23rd, 26th and 27th February in Kashmir region,” it said.

The rain with thunderstorm is likely at some places of Jammu region, and light snowfall at scattered places of Ladakh. However, there is no forecast of any heavy precipitation during this spell.

Meanwhile, as the minimum temperatures remained below the sub-zero point in the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh on Wednesday night, a significant increase was witnessed in the day temperature on Thursday. Srinagar which had recorded minus 1 degree Celsius on Wednesday night witnessed a warm sunshine on Thursday and recorded 17.6 degrees Celsius maximum temperature .

Pahalgam recorded minus 4.3 degrees and ski-resort Gulmarg recorded minus 2.5 degrees as the minimum temperature on Wednesday night.

The Valley this year witnessed the harshest Chilai Kalan in the last 30 years during which low temperatures caused freezing of water bodies including Dal Lake.

Highway status

The 270-kilometer Srinagar-Jammu National Highway will remain closed for vehicular traffic owing to repair works being conducted on every Friday, a traffic department advisory said.

“On Friday, there shall be no traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway from either side in view of maintenance and repairing of the highway,” the advisory said.

It may be recalled that traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National highway has remained suspended on Fridays for the last few weeks owing to repair works.