Most roads not cleared in G'bal

Ganderbal district along with other parts of the valley witnessed light to moderate snowfall since Monday morning that continued on Tuesday, disrupting normal life here. Higher reaches of the district including Sonamarg and Gagangeer as well as areas including towns received light to moderate but continuous snowfall resulting in the accumulation of the snow up to 6-7 inches.

The movement of traffic was also affected on Kangan-Sonamarg road due to accumulation of snow and slippery road conditions. Locals from several areas of Ganderbal district complained that the interior roads were not cleared.

At primary health centre Kachan, the hospital staff had to clear the snow themselves to make way for an ambulance for shifting a patient to Srinagar hospital.

Reports said that snow on roads like Wangath, Naranag, Hayan, Ganiwan, Surfraw, Safapora, Mansbal, Kachan and other areas wasn’t cleared till Tuesday afternoon.

Reports from several areas of the district said that the electricity remained snapped amid the snowfall.

Officials told the Greater Kashmir that the men and machinery have been pressed into service to restore essential services disrupted by the snow. The district administration has asked the general public to contact the district control room (0194-2416260, 2416229) for urgent assistance. Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal visited several areas to take stock of the situation and supervised snow clearance work in the town . Talking to the Greater Kashmir, the DC said that 70% of the electricity has been restored in the district and except seven water supply schemes all others have been restored.