Panic sets in as administration orders rationing of fuel

The divisional administration in Kashmir has ordered rationing of fuel as a “precautionary measure” amid continuous snowfall which has led to closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Divisional Commissioner Pandurang Kondbarao Pole said the order has been issued as “precautionary one” even as stocks are full. “We are not low on stocks. The order is a precautionary, a preventive one to avoid any difficulties which may arise in future.”

As per the order issued on January 4, the divisional administration has ordered issuing rationing of petrol and diesel besides LPG.

The concerned agencies have been asked to ensure that two-wheelers are issued only three litres of petrol, 3-wheelers 05-litres (petrol or diesel), four-wheelers (private) 10-litres, four-wheelers (Commercial) 20 litres and heavy vehicles/Buses, trucks 20 litres. “The LPG cylinder shall be issued to the consumer only after 21 days against proper acknowledgement and record,” reads the order.