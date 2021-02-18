PIL on Dal conservation | HC seeks report on functioning of committees

J&K High Court has sought a report on the functioning of various committees constituted for the conservation of the Dal Lake.

A division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul asked senior advocate Z A Shah who is assisting the court as amicus curiae in a Public Interest Litigation on preservation of Dal lake, to submit the report after analyzing functioning of various committees on the Lake.

The bench sought the report after the amicus suggested that the court needed to analyze the functioning of the monitoring /scientific and vigilance committees as well as the expert committee constituted for effective preservation, conservation and protection of the Dal Lake.

“Amicus Curiae shall submit the details within two weeks with copy in advance to the Government, who shall submit the response within one week thereafter,” the bench said.

During the pendency of the PIL, the court in terms of its order passed on 18.09.2018 had decided to constitute committee of experts comprising some retired officers and advocates. The amicus submitted that the court needed to analyze the functioning of these committees.