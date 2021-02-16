Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Police seize 5 houses, land, 61 vehicles, 6 shops under UAPA

Representational Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters has accorded permission in 46 cases for seizure/attachment of various moveable and immovable assets of individuals or associations under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in cases allegedly related to militancy.

“Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces and investigation agencies is fighting the challenges of the militancy at various fronts. While the number of militants belonging to different outfits is neutralised in the sustained anti-militancy operations, the handlers are using motor vehicles and the proceeds of militants for furthering their evil designs,” the police said in a statement today.

“Following the due procedures of the law the Jammu and Kashmir Police has in the last couple of years or so accorded sanction for seizure/attachments of four wheelers, motorcycles, cash, land, houses and shops through different orders to ensure that the militancy activities are under check.

“Under this Act, 61 vehicles, which include 02 trucks/trailer trucks, 01 tipper, 04 Alto 800 cars, 02 Hyundai Creta, 01 Maruti Echo, 01 Baleno, 04 Santro, 01 Asta, 02 Wagon R, 01 Mahindra Quanta, 01 Auto (Tata Zip), 02 Maruti Swift, 18 Motor Cycles, 05 Scooty, 02 Auto load carrier, 03 Alto K10, 01 Maruti 800, 01 Load carrier (207), 02 Tavera, 01 Ambulance, 01 Tata Tiago, 01 Ford Figo, 02 Echo ambulance, 01 I20, and 01 Dutson have been seized. The Creta car belongs to Sofi Fahmeeda, associate of Assiya Andrabi. Cash of rupees 370000, cheque worth 50 thousand rupees have been also seized. Besides immovable property which has been seized includes five houses including the house of Mehmooda Begum, mother-in-law of Assiya Andrabi of banned Dukhtran Milat, six shops belonging to Nazir Ahmad Wani of Pulwama in case FIR number 39/2020 under section 18, 19, 39 ULA (P) Act. and 01 Kanal, 06 marlas of land,” the police statement said.

“In 2021 so far, PHQ has accorded sanction for seizure of eleven vehicles which include six four wheelers and five two wheelers. The permission for seizure has been granted under section 25 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

“Section 25 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 provides for the more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations, and for dealing with militancy activities, and for matters connected therewith,” the statement said.

