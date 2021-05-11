Record high of 65 COVID deaths in J&K 4352 new cases

Jammu and Kashmir has reported its worst ever single-day death toll of 65 fatalities attributed to Covid-19 while 4352 tested positive for the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours.

The mortality rate due to Covid has witnessed an upsurge, most of the deaths are being reported from the Jammu division. In the last 11 days, J&K has reported over 500 deaths which is a cause of concern.

The total death toll in J&K has crossed 2800, J&K has logged 2847 fatalities attributed to the viral respiratory illness, of which 1596 were reported in Kashmir division and 1251 in Jammu division.

As per the details shared by the health department, on Tuesday J&K reported 65 fatalities, Jammu recorded its highest single day spike of 41 deaths and Kashmir reported 24 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of Covid patients died in GMC Jammu. 6 died in GMC Jammu, 02 in GN Hosp (MCH Wing GMC), 03 in ASCOMS, 01 in CD Hosp Jammu, 03 in GMC Kathua, 02 in EMC SSH Amritsar, 02 in DH Udhampur, 01 in CH Udhampur, 02 in MH Satwari, 02 in SMVDNH Katra, 01 in SMGS Jammu, 08 in Home/ Brought Dead, 04 in SKIMS Soura, 05 in SMHS Srinagar, 01 in GMC Baramulla, 02 in DH Ganderbal, 02 in DH Pulwama, 07 in GMC Anantnag & 01 in DH Bandipora.

J&K reported 4352 Covid infection cases, with it the number of active cases has gone above 50,000 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. The total number of Covid positive cases reported in J&K since the outbreak of pandemic is 224898

Out of the total Covid positives reported today, Kashmir clocked 2644 infection cases and Jammu 1708.

Srinagar again tops the list of major contributors in J&K. The summer capital reported 846 infection cases taking the total number of Covid cases reported in the district to 54681, of which 43046 has recovered. Srinagar has the highest number of active cases – 11005. Baramulla reported 361 cases, Budgam 322, Pulwama 282, Kupwara 171, Anantnag 198, Bandipora 85, Ganderbal 52, Kulgam 269, Shopian 58, Jammu 602, Udhampur 156, Rajouri 208, Doda 81, Kathua 251, Samba 101, Kishtwar 52, Poonch 87, Ramban 67and Reasi 10.

The number of active positive cases is 50701, of which Kashmir has 32660 active cases and 18041 in Jammu division.

J&K administration has designated 5090 beds in 25 health institutions across J&K, 3140 patients are admitted, 2706 are on oxygen support and 123 on ventilator support.

However the number of recoveries has shown a gradual increase. On Tuesday, 3537 persons recovered from Covid-19 taking the total number of recoveries recorded so far in J&K to 171350.