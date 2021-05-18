Resident Editor Daily Srinagar News passes away

Senior journalist and Resident Editor, Daily Srinagar News, Gulzar Ahmad Bhat passed away on Tuesday at his home in Sholipora village of central Kashmir’s Budgam district after a prolonged illness. He was 70.

Bhat was bed ridden for the past three years, said a family member.

His colleagues in the media fraternity remember him as a gentle and pious soul.

Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) on Tuesday condoled the demise, stating that Kashmir media fraternity has lost a dear friend who would always bring cheer to his colleagues by his wit and humor.