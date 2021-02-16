Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 1:09 AM

Restoration of J&K's special status our top priority: Mehbooba Mufti

TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 1:09 AM

People’s Democratic Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday said that parties associated with the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Alliance (PAGD) aim to restore the special status of Jammu & Kashmir. She said that there has been a lot of bloodshed in Kashmir and it is high time to initiate dialogue process with Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue.

Mehbooba, who is on two-day visit to district Kupwara, addressing party workers.

Trending News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

She said that they do not talk about statehood but are concerned about restoration of special status of Jammu & Kashmir.

Mehbooba talked about the protesting farmers who are protesting against new farm laws. She referred to the arrest of a 21-year-old girl “for raising her voice in favour of the farmers.”

She criticised the present dispensation at centre for “suppressing the voice of all those who raise genuine concerns about the policies of the government.”

Latest News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

As per the official sources, the man is said to be employee at the eatery.

Man shot at, injured in Srinagar

Representational Photo

Two Armymen injured in road accident, hospitalised

About the future of PAGD, the PDP President said that the alliance has been formed for the larger interest, keeping party politics aside. She said that PAGD will work till people want.

Mehbooba demanded the release of all political leaders including Er. Rashid who are languishing in various jails in and outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, PDP’s two leaders of the district – Fayaz Mir and Abul Haq Khan – remained absent from the party function.

Related News