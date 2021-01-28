Roshni Law|High Court to hear review petitions on February 26

The J&K High Court on Thursday said that it would hear on merits the review petitions by the J&K government and others on Roshni Act.

In a comprehensive judgment on 9 October 2020, the court had declared the Roshni Act “illegal, unconstitutional and unsustainable”, and ordered a CBI probe into the allotment of land under it.

A division bench of chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal while condoning the delay caused in filing all the review petitions, observed that in view of sufficient cause shown due to pandemic situation, the review petitions deserve to be heard on merits and in the interest of justice.

Advocate General, D C Raina, submitted before the court that there are about 47 petitions filed for review of the judgment.

The government, he said, was not against the court’s verdict but only seeks a limited review in order to make out a way for the “small, landless people and others.”

A battery of lawyers, appearing for various review petitioners, also made submissions for the review and prayed that physical hearing in the matter be permitted or a “hybrid system” be evolved so that the court could be properly assisted.

The court said that an endeavour would be made either to hear the matter in a hybrid manner via video conferencing or physical proceedings. The court fixed the matter for further consideration on February 26.

In its review petition filed three months after the judgment, the government, which has started releasing separate lists of beneficiaries of Roshni Act and encroachers of government land, said that the “common people are unfortunately clubbed along with rich and wealthy land grabbers who have obtained a title over state land through the provision of now struck down Act”. Pertinently, the government had faced public criticism for not defending the Act in the court.

“There is a need to distinguish between these two classes of people; the fact of being either a landless cultivator or householder with at the most one dwelling house in personal use, would be the primary criteria for differentiating between two classes,” the review petition by the government reads.

The petition prays for grant of permission to “formulate an appropriate mechanism to enable people like landless cultivators and single dwelling owners to continue to remain in possession of their land, subject to an appropriate ceiling and on payment at appropriate rates”.