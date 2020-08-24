Srinagar to get underground power cable network

Srinagar, Aug 24: Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) is contemplating to lay an underground cable network in Srinagar to cover city’s major hospitals.

A KPDCL official told Greater Kashmir that the Rs 25 crore project shall cover Lal Chowk and SMHS, Lal Ded and Bones & Joint hospitals, TRC, Civil Secretariat and some adjoining areas.

The project envisaging covering a distance of 20 km shall have an 11 KV underground network. “It will start with the city center as the area usually has a stable load making it feasible for underground cabling. The project will help us maintain uninterrupted power supply to these areas,” the official said.

“Srinagar city has a fragile LT power network which fails during winters. The project will help fix it.”

The official said that funds for the project have been awarded to the KPDCL by the Centre after its ‘best performance’ in implementing centrally sponsored Saubhagya scheme.

MD, KPDCL, Aijaz Asad said that they have finalized the action plan for the project. Last week, he said he had chaired a meeting in this connection. “The proposed work will be put to e-tendering soon,” he said.

“I have asked the officials concerned to submit DPR within one week. Our aim is to provide fault free power supply especially during winter and stormy weather conditions.”

Once completed the project, he said, shall provide uninterrupted supply in these areas.