Srinagar to Jammu traffic on highway today

Traffic authorities on Friday said that subject to fair weather and good road condition, only one way traffic shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Saturday.

The cut off timing is 8 am to 12 pm for Light Motor Vehicles, after that heavy motor vehicles will be allowed from Zig Qazigund towards Jammu.

No security forces convoy vehicle including livestock/fresh perishable shall be allowed in the opposite direction, they said.

Meanwhile, traffic on the highway remained suspended for repairs on Friday.