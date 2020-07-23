Strict lockdown implemented in Kashmir

Strict restrictions were imposed in Kashmir, except in Bandipora district, on Thursday on the day-1 of 5-day lockdown announced by the administration due to worsening COVID19 situation.

No movement of people, except medical emergencies and essential services, was allowed with most of the roads barricaded by the police in Srinagar city.

Reports said shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut and transport was off the roads across the valley.

However, agriculture, horticulture and construction activities have been allowed in accordance with disaster management guidelines while the movement of goods carriers, LPG and oil tankers also continued unhindered.

In most parts of Srinagar and other districts police vehicles fitted with public addresses systems were urging the people to stay indoors and follow the advisories in letter and spirit.

Since Unlock-2, Covid cases have shown a huge spurt. While the first case was reported in Kashmir on March 19, the first 1000 patients took 67 days to accumulate till May 15. In the next 16 days till May 31, the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 2446. In June, 5051 positive cases were reported while till 22 July, 8214 people have been affected by the virus.

The union territory administration here had first announced a lockdown across Jammu and Kashmir on March 22 as part of its efforts to curb the spread of COVID19, however restrictions were imposed in many parts of the valley on March 19 after the union territory saw its first positive case from Srinagar.

The lockdown was then gradually eased in June and the markets in the city re-opened after about three months in the second week of June.