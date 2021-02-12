Traffic remains suspended on highway

The traffic remained suspended on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for weekly repair and maintenance works on Friday.

The government has already issued orders stating that the highway will remain shut for vehicular traffic from Qazigund to Udhampur for necessary repairs and maintenance on every Friday.

The order is implemented strictly by the authorities for ensuring hassle-free work by contractor companies to upgrade the two-lane highway into four-lane from Banihal to Jakhani Udhampur.

People especially from Banihal, Ramsu Ukhral Khari and adjoining areas in Ramban complained that due to suspension of traffic they face difficulty in reaching workplaces, hospitals, etc. They demanded revocation of this order.

Meanwhile, the traffic police headquarters in a statement said that in view of dismantling of the bailey bridge and restoration of vehicular traffic via old bridge at Kelamorh, Ramban “decision regarding the vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar NHW shall be taken tomorrow morning after assessing the situation”.