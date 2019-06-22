Troops fully prepared for all challenges in J&K: Army Chief

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said that soldiers were fully prepared to meet all security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.

Accompanied by Northern Command Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, Rawat visited troops in Akhnoor sector, where he was briefed and updated by Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh, General Officer Commanding 16 Corps, and other commanders on ground.

“Army chief reviewed the preparations to respond to ceasefire violations, counter infiltration grid and preparation to deal with provocations by enemy on the Line of Control (LOC) and International Border (IB),” said Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, Jammu-based defence spokesperson.

The army chief was also briefed about infusion of technology with operational techniques and integration of force multipliers, which has increased capabilities manifold.

“The chief interacted with the soldiers and commended them for selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism. The General Officer also appreciated synergy between Jammu and Kashmir Police, Civil Administration, Border Security Force and the Army,” the spokesman added.

The army chief also awarded Commendation Cards to five soldiers for their gallant actions and appreciated the citizens residing along the LoC and IB for providing all support to troops and maintaining vigil in their areas.