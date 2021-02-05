Two BSF soldiers go missing in Rajouri

Two Border Security Force soldiers have gone missing from their camp in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district.

Authorities have filed a missing complaint of the duo in Sunderbani police station after which searches to trace the duo are going on.

Officials said that both the soldiers were on general duty in Sunderbani camp of BSF from where they went missing in the late evening hours of Thursday.

“A missing report under relevant sections of law have been registered in Sunderbani police station with no trace of missing soldiers as of now,” an official said.

The missing soldiers have been identified as constable Ishi Sahib Rao Dilip and constable Sooraj Pal.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nowshera, DySP Zakir Saheeen Mirza, said that search of both the missing personnel was going on.