Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 3, 2021, 12:52 AM

UGC-NET exam in May

Photo courtesy: @ntaugcnet/Twitter
The National Eligibility Test (NET) for selection of assistant professors will be conducted in May, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Tuesday.

“The National Testing Agency @DG_NTA will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021. Good luck to all participants,” Pokhriyal tweeted.

The NTA, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, issued the notification for the test on Tuesday. “The NTA will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on May 2,3, 4, 5, 6,7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17. The test will comprise of two papers. The paper will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The application deadline is March 2,” the notification read.

