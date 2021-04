With the national level Futsal tournament being postponed in wake of surge in Covid-19 cases, the J&K Football Association (JKFA) has followed the suit – by postponing its own Futsal tournament.

Futsal

In order to field its team in the event, the JKFA was scheduled to start its own Futsal tournament in Srinagar from the next week. The tournament has eight teams and the topper would represent J&K in the national event.