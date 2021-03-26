Gandhi Peace Prize for Sheikh Mujib ur Rahman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020, being conferred by India upon Bangladesh’s ‘Father of the Nation’ Sheikh Mujib ur Rahman, to his daughters – Premier Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana.

Modi arrived in Bangladesh on a two-day visit to attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country’s independence, the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh MujiburRahman and hold talks with his counterpart Hasina.

Speaking at the 50th National Day programme of Bangladesh at the National Parade Square, Modi said it was an honour for India to confer Gandhi Peace Prize on MujiburRahman.

Modi, who was wearing a ‘Mujib Jacket’ as a tribute to Bangladesh’s Father of the Nation, said that Bangabandhu’s leadership and bravery had ensured that no power could enslave Bangladesh.

“This is one of the most memorable days of my life. I am grateful that Bangladesh has included me in this event. I am grateful that Bangladesh has invited India to take part in this function. It is a matter of our pride that we got the opportunity to honour Sheikh MujiburRahman with Gandhi Peace Prize,” said Modi.

He handed over the award, a citation, a plaque and a shawl to Prime Minister Hasina and her sister Rehana.

The award carries an amount of Rs 1 crore, a citation, plaque and an exquisite traditional handicraft/ handloom item.