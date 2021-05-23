Front Page, Today's Paper
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 24, 2021, 12:47 AM

Global caseload tops 166.4 million

IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 24, 2021, 12:47 AM
Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Alexey Hulsov from Pixabay]
Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Alexey Hulsov from Pixabay]

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 166.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.44 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 166,438,026 and 3,449,399, respectively.

Trending News
Representational Image [Source: iXimus from Pixabay]

Baramulla badly hit but recovery rate 'satisfactory'

Representational Image [Source: Flickr/Prachatai]

Cases in Bandipora rise but hospitalised patients 'stable'

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Silas Camargo Silão from Pixabay]

SDH Langate designated as COVID hospital

Representational Image [Source: Ri Butov from Pixabay]

At Bijbehara COVID hospital, 30 patients on medium-flow oxygen

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,103,118 and 589,670, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 26,289,290 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,047,439), France (5,979,597), Turkey (5,178,648), Russia (4,935,302), the UK (4,476,297), Italy (4,188,190), Germany (3,653,019), Spain (3,636,453), Argentina (3,514,683) and Colombia (3,210,787), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 448,208 fatalities.

Latest News
File photo

Flatten COVID curve in rural areas: Hakeem Yaseen

Greater Kashmir

Northern Command hands over COVID aid to DC Udhampur

GK File Photo

KP leader thanks Jammu hospital after recovery

File Photo of Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami

Fulfill demands of ASHA workers: Tarigami

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (295,525), Mexico (220,493), the UK (127,978), Italy (125,153), Russia (116,144) and France (108,345).

Tagged in ,
Related News