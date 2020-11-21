Global cases surpass 57 million

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 57 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.36 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 57,441,503 and 1,371,241, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 11,908,395 and 254,383, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,004,365, while the country’s death toll soared to 132,162.