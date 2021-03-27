Today's Paper, World
Global Covid-19 caseload tops 126 mn

Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 126 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.76 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 126,026,603 and 2,766,824, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 30,155,046 and 548,067, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 12,404,414 cases and 307,112 fatalities.

The other countries with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,846,652), France (4,526,530), Russia (4,451,565), the UK (4,339,157), Italy (3,488,619), Spain (3,255,324), Turkey (3,149,094), Germany (2,754,019), Colombia (2,367,337), Argentina (2,291,051), Mexico (2,214,542) and Poland (2,189,966), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 200,862 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (160,949), the UK (126,755), Italy (107,256), Russia (95,410), France (94,432), Germany (75,735), Spain (75,010), Colombia (62,645), Iran (62,223), Argentina (55,235), South Africa (52,602), Poland (51,305) and Peru (50,831).

