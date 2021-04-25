Today's Paper, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: April 26, 2021, 1:57 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 146.1mn

IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: April 26, 2021, 1:57 AM
Representational Image [Source: Flickr/Prachatai]
Representational Image [Source: Flickr/Prachatai]

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 146.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.09 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 146,110,536 and 3,096,693, respectively.

Trending News
Paramedics handling the body of a COVID-19 victim on Sunday April 25, 2021 in Srinagar. Aman Farooq/GK

Shopian man, 32, among 10 more die after contracting COVID-19 in J&K; toll 2157

Representational Image

Physical attendance of teachers worries families

Greater Kashmir

MD KPDCL inspects power infrastructure

Greater Kashmir

Govt deploys Civil Sectt staff in 2 capital cities

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,044,974 and 571,920, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 16,610,481 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,308,215), France (5,534,656), Russia (4,699,988), Turkey (4,591,416), the UK (4,418,710), Italy (3,949,517), Spain (3,468,617), Germany (3,291,293), Argentina (2,845,872), Colombia (2,757,274), Poland (2,751,632), Iran (2,377,039) and Mexico (2,326,738), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
Paramedics handling the body of a COVID-19 victim on Sunday April 25, 2021 in Srinagar. Aman Farooq/GK

Shopian man, 32, among 10 more die after contracting COVID-19 in J&K; toll 2157

[Image for representational purpose only] source: PublicDomainPictures

Twitter removes 50 tweets critical of India's COVID management

IAF airlifts oxygen containers on April 24 amid COVID crisis in India. [Image tweeted by SpokespersonMoD]

India reaches out to allies in Europe for medical aid to fight pandemic

Image Courtesy: @RCBTweets, @aj191/Twitter

Three Aussies withdraw from IPL-2021 due to personal reasons

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 389,492 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (214,853), India (189,544), the UK (127,670), Italy (119,021), Russia (106,108), France (102,872), Germany (81,610), Spain (77,591), Colombia (70,886), Iran (69,120), Poland (65,222), Argentina (61,474), Peru (59,440) and South Africa (54,125).

Tagged in , ,
Related News