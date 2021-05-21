Front Page, Today's Paper
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 1:50 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 165.2 million

IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 1:50 AM
Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Alexey Hulsov from Pixabay]
Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Alexey Hulsov from Pixabay]

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 165.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.42 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 165,253,588 and 3,425,648, respectively.

Trending News

Anjuman Sharie Shian welcomes ceasefire

Representational Image

Farooq, Omar condole demise

Representational Image

NC pays tributes to Gandhi

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Farooq Abdullah welcomes ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,055,801 and 588,531, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 25,772,440 cases.

Tagged in ,
Related News