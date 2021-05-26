Today's Paper, World
New York,
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 1:45 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 167.6 million

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Alexey Hulsov from Pixabay]
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 167.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.48 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and

death toll stood at 167,628,424 and 3,481,199, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,165,808 and 590,922, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 26,948,874 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,194,209), France (5,670,486), Turkey (5,203,385), Russia (4,960,174), the UK (4,483,177), Italy (4,197,892), Germany (3,662,568), Spain (3,652,879), Argentina (3,586,736) and Colombia (3,270,614), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 452,031 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (307,231), Mexico (221,963), the UK (128,001), Italy (125,501), Russia (117,197) and France (109,040).

