Front Page, Today's Paper
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 1:27 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 169.6 million

IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 1:27 AM
Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Alexey Hulsov from Pixabay]
Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Alexey Hulsov from Pixabay]

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 168.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.52 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 169,623,439 and 3,525,023, respectively.

Trending News

J&K govt approves financial relief through SASCM to families of COVID-19 victims

Representational Image

Greater Kashmir columnist from south Kashmir's Shopian bereaved

Representational Image

JKSSB notifies tentative schedule of skill tests, written exams for various posts

Image source: [Twitter/ @Kashmirpolice]

Weapon smuggling bid by militants foiled in north Kashmir's Tangdhar: police

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,999,680 and 607,726, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 27,547,705 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,342,162), France (5,635,629), Turkey (5,220,549), Russia (5,035,207), the UK (4,473,677), Italy (4,205,970), Germany (3,673,969), Spain (3,663,215), Argentina (3,663,176) and Colombia (3,319,193), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News

J&K govt approves financial relief through SASCM to families of COVID-19 victims

Representational Image

Greater Kashmir columnist from south Kashmir's Shopian bereaved

Representational Image

JKSSB notifies tentative schedule of skill tests, written exams for various posts

Representational Image

Facebook purged 150 covert influence operations in last 4 years

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 456,753 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (318,821), Mexico (221,963), the UK (127,758), Italy (125,793), Russia (120,002) and France (109,165).

Tagged in ,
Related News