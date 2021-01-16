Today's Paper, World
Press Trust of India
Washington,
UPDATED: January 17, 2021, 1:57 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 93.7 mn: Johns Hopkins

Representational Image
The overall global coronavirus caseload has topped 93.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 93,787,372 and 2,006,987, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 23,520,563 and 391,922, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,527,683, while the country’s death toll soared to 151,918.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (8,393,492), Russia (3,483,531), the UK (3,325,642), France (2,931,396), Turkey (2,373,115), Italy (2,352,423), Spain (2,252,164), Germany (2,023,801), Colombia (1,870,179), Argentina (1,783,047), Mexico (1,588,369), Poland (1,422,320), Iran (1,318,295), South Africa (1,311,686), Ukraine (1,183,963) and Peru (1,048,662), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 208,246.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (137,916), the UK (87,448), Italy (81,325), France (70,090), Russia (63,558), Iran (56,621), Spain (53,314), Colombia (47,868), Germany (45,705), Argentina (45,227), Peru (38,564), South Africa (36,467), Poland (32,844), Indonesia (25,484), Turkey (23,664), Ukraine (21,479) and Belgium (20,294).

