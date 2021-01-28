Today's Paper, World
Washington,
UPDATED: January 28, 2021, 11:35 PM

Global Covid-19 cases top 100.7 million: Johns Hopkins

Washington,
UPDATED: January 28, 2021, 11:35 PM

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 100.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.17 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 100,755,075 and 2,170,608, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 25,588,419 and 428,862, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,689,527, while the country’s death toll soared to 153,724.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (8,933,356), Russia (3,733,692), the UK (3,725,637), France (3,165,449), Spain (2,670,102), Italy (2,501,147), Turkey (2,449,839), Germany (2,179,679), Colombia (2,055,305), Argentina (1,896,053), Mexico (1,788,905), Poland (1,489,512), South Africa (1,430,648), Iran (1,392,314), Ukraine (1,241,863), Peru (1,107,239) and Indonesia (1,024,298), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 218,878.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (152,016), the UK (102,085), Italy (86,889), France (74,600), Russia (69,971), Iran (57,651), Spain (57,291), Germany (54,498), Colombia (52,523), Argentina (47,435), South Africa (42,550), Peru (40,107), Poland (36,054), Indonesia (28,855), Turkey (25,476), Ukraine (23,307) and Belgium (20,879).

