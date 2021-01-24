Today's Paper, World
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 2:34 AM

Global Covid-19 cases top 98.6mn

A health worker collects the nasal swab of a person for COVID-19 testing. GK photo
The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 98.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.11 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 98,693,047 and 2,118,697, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 24,985,689 and 417,339, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,639,684, while the country’s death toll soared to 153,184.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (8,816,254), Russia (3,658,447), the UK (3,627,746), France (3,093,619), Spain (2,499,560), Italy (2,455,185), Turkey (2,424,328), Germany (2,137,691), Colombia (2,002,969), Argentina (1,862,192), Mexico (1,732,290), Poland (1,470,879), South Africa (1,404,839), Iran (1,367,032), Ukraine (1,227,723) and Peru (1,082,907), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 216,445.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (147,614), the UK (97,518), Italy (85,162), France (73,018), Russia (67,919), Iran (57,294), Spain (55,441), Germany (51,873), Colombia (50,982), Argentina (46,737), South Africa (40,574), Peru (39,274), Poland (35,253), Indonesia (27,664), Turkey (24,933), Ukraine (22,830) and Belgium (20,675).

