World
Washington,
UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 1:42 AM

Global COVID19 caseload tops 161.5 million

Washington,
UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 1:42 AM
Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Alexey Hulsov from Pixabay]
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 161.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.35 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 161,548,671 and 3,352,915, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,893,031 and 585,224, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 24,046,809 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (15,519,525), France (5,909,386), Turkey (5,095,390), Russia (4,866,641), the UK (4,462,603), Italy (4,146,722), Spain (3,604,799), Germany (3,588,502), Argentina (3,269,466) and Colombia (3,084,460), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 432,628 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (262,317), Mexico (219,089), the UK (127,930), Italy (123,927), Russia (113,182) and France (107,584).

