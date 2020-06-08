Global COVID19 cases cross 7 million mark

In a new grim milestone, the global number of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 7 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 402,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 7,006,436, while the death toll increased to 402,699, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US continues with the world’s highest number of confirmed cases and deaths at 1,940,468 and 110,503, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 691,758 infections.

This was followed by Russia (467,073), the UK (287,621), India (257,486), Spain (241,550), Italy (234,998), Peru (196,515), France (191,102), Germany (185,750), Iran (171,789), Turkey (170,132), Chile (134,150), Mexico (117,103) and Saudi Arabia (101,914), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 40,625 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest number of fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil (36,455), Italy (33,899), France (29,158), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (13,699).