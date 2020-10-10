Today's Paper, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: October 11, 2020, 2:10 AM

'Global Covid19 cases nearing 36.8 mn'

Representational Pic
The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 36.8 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,066,800, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 36,791,842 and the fatalities increased to 1,066,861, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,660,123 and 213,588, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,906,151, while the country’s death toll soared to 106,490.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,055,888), Russia (1,265,572), Colombia (894,300), Argentina (871,468), Spain (861,112), Peru (838,614), Mexico (810,020), France (732,598), South Africa (688,352), the UK (578,390), Iran (492,378), Chile (477,769), Iraq (397,780), Bangladesh (375,870), and Italy (343,770), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 149,639.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (83,497), the UK (42,769), Italy (36,111), Peru (33,098), Spain (32,929), France (32,601), Iran (28,098), Colombia (27,495), Argentina (23,225), Russia (22,137), South Africa (17,547), Chile (13,220), Ecuador (12,175), Indonesia (11,677) and Belgium (10,126).

