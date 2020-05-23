Today's Paper
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 23, 2020, 11:57 PM

Global COVID19 cases over 5.2 mn: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 23, 2020, 11:57 PM
Representational Pic

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to over 5.2 million, while the death toll surged past 338,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 5,210,065, while the death toll increased to 338,142, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Trending News
File Pic

Search operation launched in North Kashmir's Sopore

Representational Pic

Kulgam woman tests positive for Covid-19 after death; J&K toll 23

Representational Pic

Police officer dies of cardiac arrest in Bandipora

GK Pic

Two militants killed in Kulgam gunfight, operation on: IGP Kashmir

The US has the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 1,600,782 and 95,972, respectively.

In terms of cases, Brazil accounted for the second highest number of infections at 330,890,  followed by Russia (326,448), the UK (255,544), Spain (234,824), Italy (228,658), France (182,015), Germany (179,710), Turkey (154,500), Iran (131,652), India (124,794) and Peru (111,698), the CSSE figures showed.

Meanwhile, the UK came in second after the US with 36,475 COVID-19 deaths, the highest fatalities in Europe.

Latest News
File Pic

Infectious Diseases Block equipped with superlative facilities inaugurated at SKIMS

File Pic

Search operation launched in North Kashmir's Sopore

Representational Pic

MFA GMC/GDC Srinagar deplores 'abusive' behaviour of police after senior doctor allegedly thrashed

Representational Pic

Suspected 'spy' pigeon from Pakistan captured along IB in J-K

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (32,616), Spain (28,628), France (28,218), and Brazil (21,048).

Related News