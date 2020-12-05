Today's Paper, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: December 6, 2020, 12:28 AM

Global Covid19 cases top 65.7mn: Johns Hopkins

Representational Image
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 65.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.51 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 65,771,488 and 1,516,035, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 14,343,430 and 278,605, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,571,559, while the country’s death toll soared to 139,188.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (6,533,968), Russia (2,382,012), France (2,321,703), the UK (1,694,800), Italy (1,688,939), Spain (1,684,647), Argentina (1,454,631), Colombia (1,352,607), Germany (1,157,514), Mexico (1,156,770), Poland (1,041,846) and Iran (1,016,835), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 175,964.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (108,173), the UK (60,714), Italy (58,852), France (54,859), Iran (49,695), Spain (46,252), Russia (41,730), Argentina (39,512), Colombia (37,467), Peru (36,076) and South Africa (21,963). 

