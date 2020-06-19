Today's Paper, World
Press Trust of India
Washington,
UPDATED: June 20, 2020, 2:26 AM

Global COVID19 cases top 8.4 mn: Johns Hopkins

Press Trust of India
Washington,
UPDATED: June 20, 2020, 2:26 AM
Representational Pic

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped to over 8.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 453,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 8,463,533, while the fatalities increased to 453,268, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Unidentified male body recovered from central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Provide underground bunkers to people in LoC villages: JKAP

Work in full swing on Nowgam-Qazigund road

BJP's Koul reviews COVID19 situation in Kashmir

With 2,189,128 cases and 118,421 deaths, the US continues with the world’s highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 978,142 infections.

This was followed by Russia (560,321), India (366,946), the UK (301,935), Spain (245,268), Peru (240,908), Italy (238,159), Chile (225,103), Iran (197,647), France (195,272), Germany (189,817), Turkey (184,031), Mexico (165,455), Pakistan (160,118), Saudi Arabia (145,991), Bangladesh (102,292) and Canada (101,877), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
Pic of Suspicious quadcopter

BSF shoots down suspicious quadcopter along IB in Hiranagar

File Pic

Woman, 55, dies due to COVID-19 at SKIMS, J&K toll now 77

Representational Pic

Unidentified male body recovered from central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Education deptt starts exercise to rationalize teaching staff in schools

With 47,748 COVID-19 deaths, Brazil accounts for the second highest number of fatalities in the world.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (42,373), Italy (34,514), France (29,606), Spain (27,136), Mexico (19,747) and India (12,237).

Related News