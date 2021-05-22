GMC Jammu issues corrigendum on criteria for posts

Government Medical College, Jammu today issued corrigendum after partial modification with regard to the advertisement issued by the hospital administration to fill-up posts under different categories.

In this corrigendum, the Principal and Dean, GMC and Hospital, Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma stated that: “In partial modification of corrigendum issues vide this office number GMC/21/Misc/DRDO/590 dated 22-5-2021, please read “The candidate should be domicile of Jammu Division of Union Territory of J&K” instead of “The candidate should be Permanent Resident/Domicile of J&K” in the terms and condition of the advertisements. The corrigendum was issued in reference to establishment of 500 bedded temporary Covid Hospital at Jammu.

Besides other documents, there was one condition for the candidates that they should be permanent resident/domicile of J&K”.

Now with partial modification, an official said the candidates from Jammu Division with domiciles can apply for the posts advertised for the 500-bedded hospital.

Pertinently, the applications were invited for newly created posts of 500-bedded temporary Covid hospital which is being constructed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in Jammu, initially for a period of one year which is further extendable to maximum three years.