Government asks officials to conduct audit of Covid deaths

Directorate of Health Services Kashmir has ordered chief medical officers, medical superintendents of healthcare institutions to conduct a weekly audit of Covid-19 deaths.

The divisional administration in a separate order has asked the heads of tertiary care health care institutions to depute teams of doctors who would visit peripheral areas for better management of Covid patients.

A circular issued by the DHSK reads: “Death audit shall be held on weekly basis and the report of the same shall be forwarded to Directorate for Information.”

The DHSK has directed that morning meets shall be held by the medical superintendents /block medical officers/in-charge nodal officers on daily basis, where day to day issues shall be discussed, deliberated and sorted out in the interest of patient care and it shall be ensured that one employee from mechanical engineering division concerned shall also participate in the meeting.

In a separate order, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Pole, ordered deputation of senior doctors dealing with Covid in tertiary care hospitals SKIMS, GMC Srinagar, JVC to be sent to the health care institutions in peripheral areas for consultation.

“In order to extend the benefits of expertise of tertiary care hospitals to important peripheral hospitals, presently engaged in treatment of Covid patients and effectively tackle the challenges posed by the present Covid pandemic, reduce the fatality rate in the peripheral areas and referrals to the tertiary care hospitals, it has been felt that the following arrangements shall greatly benefit in mitigating the challenges of present pandemic and improving health care in peripheral Covid hospitals.”

“Director SKIMS shall depute a team of doctors, once a week, to the health care institutions SDH Sopore, CHC Kupwara, DH Bandipora, DH Ganderbal.” “Principal Government Medical College Srinagar shall depute a team of doctors of Covid relevant field, once a week, to the following health care institutions in connection with the above purpose, Trauma hospital Bemin,. Covid health care institutions in district Kulgam.”

“Principal SKIMS Medical College JVC Bemina shall depute a team of doctors, once a week to district Hospital Pulwama, District Hospital Shopian.” The arrangement shall be put in place with immediate effect and teams shall have at least one medicine consultant and one Anesthesia consultant, well versed with the Covid treatment and protocols, the order mentions.