Government cracks whip on mutton retailers

Amid stand-off between the dealers and the administration over meat prices, the department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) has sealed 94 mutton shops and registered seven FIRs against the sellers during last two months.

An official of the FCSCA department said that its checking squad sealed 24 mutton shops in Srinagar on Wednesday alone “for violating the norms”.

It may be mentioned that there has been a crisis of mutton in the Valley markets since November last year when divisional administration proposed Rs 480 rate for mutton per kilogram which the dealers did not agree citing that they cannot afford to sell at “such low rate”.

The mutton dealers facing pressure from the administration to sell at the rate fixed by it, chose to close down their shops.

Meanwhile, the FCSCA officials said the recent action against the mutton dealers has been taken after they were given two days’ time to reopen shops. “Mutton dealers were given the opportunity to open shops within two days after we pasted notices outside their closed shops last Saturday. Some of them were found to be doing business while many have not adhered to the instructions.

“The department has accordingly sealed 24 mutton shops in Srinagar today for violating the norms.”

When contacted, Director FCSCA, Bashir Ahmad Khan said: “Action will continue against violators”.

Khan said that 94 mutton shops were sealed and 7 FIRs registered since January this year against the dealers violating “norms”.

“As mostly the shops are closed we are focussing on sealing those retailers who are violating the notified rates,” Khan said.

As per official data, the FCSCS had realised a fine of more than 59 lakh rupees from shopkeepers and vendors including mutton dealers in the last one year for overpricing of edibles including mutton and poultry products.

The FCSCA officials have urged people to discourage “profiteering” by shopkeepers and vendors by reporting it to the Enforcement Wing of the department on its toll-free number 1800-1807-011.

It may be mentioned that shortage of mutton has been prevalent in the markets across Kashmir for the last several weeks leaving consumers high and dry.

The issue around prices turned contentious, when the rate was fixed at Rs 480 per kg in a meeting held in October last year between representatives of mutton dealers, officials from the departments of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) and Sheep Husbandry along with the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole. This was the first annual price fixation committee meeting held after four years since 2016 to fix the mutton prices.

The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir in the last meeting on March 6 with representatives of mutton dealers and retailers had proposed a price of Rs 515 per kg of mutton. However, the mutton dealers rejected the proposed rate citing reasons that it would cause them huge losses.