Government publishes B2V works; asks public to give feedback

In a first, the government has published its work done under “Back to Village (B2V) programme”, showcasing all 1,930 projects finished during 2019-20.

A statement said the move was taken to bring in transparency and accountability in the expenditure-making by the departments. The e-book, depicting the pictorial images and other details of all the B2V works completed in previous year has been released to fetch necessary feedback from public.

The Finance department has also designated an officer to receive the complaints and feedback from the people. Anybody having any grievance regarding the works done under the programme could be sent to Ajay Kumar Sharma, Director Expenditure Division-I at directorareaplanning@gmail.com.

The government is keen to draw feedback from the public so that they have a say in the development process going in their areas. In this direction, all the Deputy Commissioners have also been directed by the Finance department to publish the relevant portions of this book on their respective websites so that more people have access to it.

About Rs three crore to five crore were released to districts to enable them to meet urgent public demands raised during the programme.

The book reveals that 4,621 Panchayats consisting 5,517 villages were covered under the programme. The book further informs that a total of 4,100 works have been identified of which 1,930 works stand completed.

The core objective of the programme was to energize Panchayati Raj Institutions towards efficient delivery of mechanisms related to various government schemes. It also helped in collecting feedback from public on government welfare schemes and developmental programmes.

The visiting officers carried out first hand assessment of functioning of local Schools, Primary Health Centers, Anganwadi Centres, and other rural welfare offices and schemes.