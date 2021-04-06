Government to vaccinate teaching, non-teaching staff of schools

The authorities have decided to vaccinate the teaching and non-teaching staff of all schools amid the temporary closure of all the educational institutions.

Besides, the officials in the school education department have been directed to utilize the services of teachers to “mobilize the vaccination beneficiaries” through door to door campaigning.

The Chief Education Officer (CEO) Srinagar has issued circular instructions to all the headmasters, principals of high and higher secondary schools, besides zonal education officers, to ensure the vaccination of the teaching and non-teaching staff of the schools in Srinagar district.

The instructions have been issued on the directions of the district administration Srinagar.

The CEO Srinagar has also devised a three-day roster for all the schools, ZEO offices of the district to get vaccinated from April 8 to 10 respectively.

Meanwhile, the district administration Budgam in an order has directed the district education authorities to utilize the services of the teachers to

mobilise the COVID-19 vaccination beneficiaries through door to door campaigning.

“The Chief Education Officer Budgam shall deploy all the teachers except those who are already deputed for COVID-19 duty to mobilize the eligible COVID-19 vaccination beneficiaries through door to door campaign,” reads an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Mirza.

The teachers have been instructed to ensure that each “vaccination site should vaccinate at least 100 beneficiaries per day”.

“Concerned ZEOs and Principals shall monitor the exercise and shall be responsible for effective mobilization and coverage of vaccination,” the order reads.

The order reads that CEO shall also constitute a COVID-19 vaccination cell in his office to assess the performance of each teacher in consultation with Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Budgam. “The CEO should submit a daily report to the office of the deputy commissioner,” the order reads.

Notably, the J&K government ordered for temporary closure of all government and private educational institutions up to class 9th till April 18 while the classes 10th to 12th will remain closed till April 11. The temporary closure of schools was ordered after witnessing a spike in the COVID-19 cases.

An official said the over 50000 samples of students were taken during the mass sampling done in schools in every district. Out of this, around 367 students have tested positive across Kashmir schools.