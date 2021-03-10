Govt eases norms for setting up industrial units in J&K

In a bid to woo investors and encourage youngsters to set up industrial units in J&K, the government today ordered that there shall be no requirement of registration/NoC from Industries and Commerce Department, as a prerequisite for establishing an industrial unit in the UT.

According to an order issued by the Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, J&K Govt, bearing No. 50-IND-2021 dated 10 March 2021, “any person who intends to start an enterprise may voluntarily take registration under Udyam/IEM (of the MSME Ministry/Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Govt of India), which shall suffice for an industrial unit to establish”.

The order states: “In case of approvals/NOCs which may be required on case to case basis from various departments like power connection, water connection, approval of building plan, NoC from Fire and Emergency Dept, change of land use or land title verification, two committees shall monitor time-bound issuance or otherwise, of these NoCs/approvals as per fixed timelines.”

The Industrial Estate level single window committee for NOCs for units within Industrial estates will be looked after by General Manager DIC concerned and Estates Manager, Industrial Development Corporation Limited concerned.

The District level Single Window committee for NOCs for units outside Industrial estates, will be looked after by General Manager DIC concerned, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, and Executive engineers of Power and Jal Shakti departments.

The Industrial Estate Level Single Window Committee for NoCs shall monitor issuance of the above approvals/NoCs as per PSGA timelines. Likewise, district level SW committee for NoCs shall monitor issuance of these NoCs/approvals within 15 days time period, the order states.

Further, there shall be a Divisional Level Single Window Committee for NOCs which shall periodically monitor the working of all these committees and address any issue related to issuance of NOCs. This divisional level committee will be headed by Director Industries and Commerce of the respective division.

It is pertinent to mention that the government has announced a new industrial development scheme for J&K. The Rs 28,400 crore central scheme for industrial development in J&K will be implemented under the supervision of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), government of India, while the UT government has been delegated the power of registration and processing of claims under the scheme.

As per a notification issued by the government of India, the scheme will be implemented under the supervision of the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT). “However, the registration process as well as processing of claims under different incentive components is delegated to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.”