Govt likely to authorise DCs on continuing schools

The J&K government is mulling to authorise the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) headed by the Deputy Commissioners to decide about continuation of classes in the schools.

The move comes as the Valley schools witness a surge in the COVID-19 cases.

Talking to the Greater Kashmir, Secretary School Education Department B K Singh said the file has been put up with the government for approval. “We are monitoring the situation and a decision will be announced after the government takes a decision,” Singh said.

More than 40 cases were reported in three schools of Budgam district forcing the authorities to close the educational institutions for five to 10 days. The decision to close the school was taken by the district administration Budgam to contain the spread of the virus. These schools include two private schools and a government higher secondary school.

“The government higher secondary school reported over 30 cases and was closed for 10 days while a private school was closed for five days after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19,” an official said. He said six people also tested positive in a local private school in Chadoora Budgam.

Also, a private school was also closed in Anantnag district following a surprise visit of Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) to the educational institutions to inspect the adherence to COVID-19 SoPs in the schools.

On Wednesday over 50 positive cases including students and staff members of government and some private schools reported positive for COVID-19.

The Secretary School Education Department meanwhile said they cannot have the same yardsticks for all the districts as some districts have produced almost zero positive cases of COVID-19.

“We have some districts which reported zero or less than three cases but there are other districts which have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases. So it won’t be a good decision to weigh all the districts in the same scales,” B K Singh said.

He said the file has been submitted to the office of the Advisor wherein it is proposed to authorize the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to take decisions for continuing classes as per the situation.

“So, the final decision will be taken after the government approves the file,” he said.