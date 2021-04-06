Govt suspends indoor sports activities in J&K

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, the government on Tuesday suspended all indoor sports activities in J&K.

An order issued by the Youth Services and Sports department said that all close contact sports would remain temporarily suspended till further orders.

This was necessitated as the “likelihood of young sportspersons getting infected and transmitting infection while playing close contact sports also increased due to the recent spike in the number of infections,” said the order.

Though outdoor sports activities have not been suspended yet the order specified that the outdoor non-contact sports activities will continue only after following all SOPs.

J&K Sports Council had recently announced free coaching in Taekwon-do martial art for all age groups at its Gindun multi-sports centre Srinagar.

“We had an overwhelming response for the coaching. More than 100 enthusiasts in different age groups had registered for Taekwon-do coaching. However, due to this order, we now have to put the coaching and all other close contact sports activities on hold,” said a Sports Council official.