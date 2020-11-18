Govt undertook 3-pronged approach to tackle COVID19: Health Secretary

A three-pronged approach was undertaken by the government to tackle COVID19 which was based upon strengthening health systems and forging new partnerships, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural session at Asia Health 2020 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, he said a “whole of society and whole of government approach” with strong leadership, communication and decisions based on science was undertaken by the government.

“The second approach was strengthening health systems by building on past efforts, by relying on current strategies, by deploying new technology, by strengthening existing partnerships and forging new partnerships. The third approach was the digital initiatives undertaken by the union government to help in our fight against COVID,” he said. Expressing concern over disparity in payments of medical professionals, All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dr Randeep Guleria emphasised on the need for having quality and uniform medical education across the country.