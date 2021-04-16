Greater Kailash lane declared micro containment zone

District Magistrate Jammu Anshul Garg Friday declared Lane Number 21, Greater Kailah in Tehsil Bahu under the jurisdiction the Gangyal Police Station as new micro containment zone after surfacing of fresh COVID cases there.

As per the order, the area shall be under strict lockdown and tight perimeter control except for essential needs.

Meanwhile, earlier this morning, Garg dispelled the fears about the imposition of lockdown in Jammu in the wake of upsurge in Covid cases. While replying to some public queries on his official Twitter handle, the District Magistrate Jammu stated that there were “no lockdown plans as of now.” “However we must comply with the restrictions imposed by the government, adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour and avoid unnecessary venturing out,” he cautioned.