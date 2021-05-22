Editor's Picks, Srinagar, Today's Paper
Saqib Malik
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 23, 2021, 2:32 AM

Haphazard distribution of oxygen cylinders creates chaos at SMHS hospital

Will ensure smooth delivery: MS
Saqib Malik
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 23, 2021, 2:32 AM
People stand in a queue to get an oxygen cylinder for patients at Srinagar's tertiary care, SMHS hospital. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir File Photo]
People stand in a queue to get an oxygen cylinder for patients at Srinagar’s tertiary care, SMHS hospital. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir File Photo]

A scuffle broke out between attendants at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital on Saturday during distribution of the oxygen cylinders as the hospital authorities had failed to designate any authorized manpower to unload cylinders.

A viral video on social media showed the attendants jostled during the distribution of the oxygen cylinders in absence of any hospital authorities.

Trending News
Representational Image [Source: Tumisu from Pixabay]

'Covaxin jab may hamper your travel plans abroad'

File Photo of Baseer Ahmad Khan

'Ensure round the clock power supply to vital installations'

GK File Photo

Illicit timber seized in Kangan; 1 arrested

Representational Image [Source: iXimus from Pixabay]

Recovery rate increasing, positive rate decreasing: DC Baramulla

Some witnesses said that no manpower was designated by the hospital authorities for the distribution of oxygen cylinders as attendants jostled to collect cylinders for their patients. The video of the scuffle among attendants made social media abuzz with comments with netizens lambasting the hospital authorities.

“My friend’s dad is there & the situation is very pathetic. They’ve to go to Sanat Nagar for a refill because neither hospital refill centres provide refill to cylinders arranged from outside the hospital nor is the hospital providing any cylinders. Who’ll solve this impasse? wrote Juhaid Farooq on Twitter.

When contacted, Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr Kanwarjeet Singh told the Greater Kashmir that the scuffle was “an unfortunate incident” as some attendants “turned unruly” and wanted to take complete control of the vehicle supplying the medical oxygen cylinders. He said the hospital authorities soon sought help from police and district administration to ensure that distribution of oxygen cylinders takes place “in a systematic way”.

Latest News
Representational Image [Source: Tumisu from Pixabay]

'Covaxin jab may hamper your travel plans abroad'

Representational Photo

States, UTs given 19 oxygen plants, over 16,500 concentrators received as foreign aid: Govt

File Photo of Baseer Ahmad Khan

'Ensure round the clock power supply to vital installations'

Representational Image

Cyclone Yaas likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm: IMD

“A part of the crowd turned unruly and it wanted to take complete control of the vehicle supplying the oxygen cylinders which led to heated arguments between them. We had to seek help from district administration and the police to ensure that distribution of oxygen cylinders takes place smoothly” said Dr Singh.

Commenting on the issue of why there was so much demand for oxygen cylinders when the SMHS hospital had a dedicated piped oxygen supply, the MS said: “80 % patients admitted at the hospital require more than 20 litres per minute (LPM) oxygen supply. We have 1800 cylinders for use which keep on getting refilled. We hope the distribution of oxygen cylinders is done in a smooth manner which needs cooperation from attendants”.

Tagged in
Related News