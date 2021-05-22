Haphazard distribution of oxygen cylinders creates chaos at SMHS hospital

A scuffle broke out between attendants at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital on Saturday during distribution of the oxygen cylinders as the hospital authorities had failed to designate any authorized manpower to unload cylinders.

A viral video on social media showed the attendants jostled during the distribution of the oxygen cylinders in absence of any hospital authorities.

Some witnesses said that no manpower was designated by the hospital authorities for the distribution of oxygen cylinders as attendants jostled to collect cylinders for their patients. The video of the scuffle among attendants made social media abuzz with comments with netizens lambasting the hospital authorities.

“My friend’s dad is there & the situation is very pathetic. They’ve to go to Sanat Nagar for a refill because neither hospital refill centres provide refill to cylinders arranged from outside the hospital nor is the hospital providing any cylinders. Who’ll solve this impasse? wrote Juhaid Farooq on Twitter.

When contacted, Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr Kanwarjeet Singh told the Greater Kashmir that the scuffle was “an unfortunate incident” as some attendants “turned unruly” and wanted to take complete control of the vehicle supplying the medical oxygen cylinders. He said the hospital authorities soon sought help from police and district administration to ensure that distribution of oxygen cylinders takes place “in a systematic way”.

“A part of the crowd turned unruly and it wanted to take complete control of the vehicle supplying the oxygen cylinders which led to heated arguments between them. We had to seek help from district administration and the police to ensure that distribution of oxygen cylinders takes place smoothly” said Dr Singh.

Commenting on the issue of why there was so much demand for oxygen cylinders when the SMHS hospital had a dedicated piped oxygen supply, the MS said: “80 % patients admitted at the hospital require more than 20 litres per minute (LPM) oxygen supply. We have 1800 cylinders for use which keep on getting refilled. We hope the distribution of oxygen cylinders is done in a smooth manner which needs cooperation from attendants”.